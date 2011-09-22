The Boss of You

We’re delighted to have been invited to be part of Etsy’s Holiday Boot Camp for their wonderful sellers of handmade & vintage goods. Our contribution is a special budgeting spreadsheet that we designed for small-scale sellers who are planning ahead for their busy season. Figuring out your shipping rates, gift tagging options, and even budgeting for the extra supplies you’ll need to ramp up production – all of this can seem a bit overwhelming, and we’re hoping this spreadsheet will help you identify all of those extra expenses ahead of time to reduce the number of unhappy surprises ahead.

If we’ve done our jobs, this spreadsheet should help you get a solid grasp of what kinds of costs to anticipate – and should also help you project your sales & profit figures. Head on over to the Etsy blog to get all the details, and let us know how it works for you!

Oh, and P.S. – if you sell your stuff on Etsy, you can subscribe to the Holiday Boot Camp by email by signing up for the Etsy Success newsletter. It’s a fun & super-useful newsletter – highly recommended.

Photo credit: Nicole Licht