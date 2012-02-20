The Boss of You

For those in Vancouver, I’ll be giving a talk tomorrow night (Tuesday February 21, 2012) at the Mom CEO Academy about the very tangible positive impacts that celebrating success can have on your business and career. Registration is free for first time attendees.
I’m looking forward to expanding on this topic, which I wrote briefly about last year for BC Business in this Why Women Need to Celebrate Success post. I’m also really looking forward to meeting with other mama’s running businesses, as the last few months of nose to the grindstone work is making me feel a little isolated from y’all.
I’ll share some of the feedback and more thoughts on my presentation later this week. If you are able to make it, feel free to share your thoughts and feedback on this post as well. See you there!
5 responses so far ↓
1 Meredith // Feb 20, 2012 at 1:29 pm
I can really identify with that piece. I often shrug off achievements as “not a big deal.” How should we celebrate though?
2 Emira // Feb 20, 2012 at 1:40 pm
Meredith, I have a bunch of thoughts on that and will share them and the feedback I get on Tuesday later this week. Thanks for asking!
3 Ekaterina // Feb 20, 2012 at 4:25 pm
Thank you, Emira, for pointing out on twitter to this site so I can follow through RSS where you will be speaking in the future.
I am looking forward to reading the feedback after the workshop. I will check #momceo tomorrow night as well – always fun to see participants live insights.
Regarding this topic and upcoming March 8 (I read on Facebook today that it is your stat holiday at Raised Eyebrow), could I contact through email this week?
Sincerely,
Ekaterina
4 Emira // Feb 20, 2012 at 4:36 pm
Ekaterina, do feel free to email me. emira at raisedeyebrow dot com is the best email to get me at. Thanks!
5 Ekaterina // Feb 21, 2012 at 9:21 am
Wonderful! I will do that tomorrow (Wed).