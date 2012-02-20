The Boss of You

For those in Vancouver, I’ll be giving a talk tomorrow night (Tuesday February 21, 2012) at the Mom CEO Academy about the very tangible positive impacts that celebrating success can have on your business and career. Registration is free for first time attendees.

I’m looking forward to expanding on this topic, which I wrote briefly about last year for BC Business in this Why Women Need to Celebrate Success post. I’m also really looking forward to meeting with other mama’s running businesses, as the last few months of nose to the grindstone work is making me feel a little isolated from y’all.

I’ll share some of the feedback and more thoughts on my presentation later this week. If you are able to make it, feel free to share your thoughts and feedback on this post as well. See you there!