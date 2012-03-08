The Boss of You

As we’ve blogged about in the past, one of the first traditions we instituted when we started Raised Eyebrow was honouring International Women’s Day, March 8, as a statutory holiday. It felt consistent with our feminist principles as well as just a fun thing to do (hello, mid-week day off in March!). Over the years, we’ve celebrated in all kinds of ways – including simply putting our feet up and taking a rest. But as we in North America don’t have much in the way of established International Women’s Day traditions, I sometimes find myself wondering how to celebrate it. In case you’re in the same boat, here are a few ideas.
Of course, this list is skewed entirely towards the things that are top of mind for me & that I’m particularly passionate about these days. I’d love you to share your suggestions in the comments.
- Buy a mimosa branch (or appropriate substitute) for a woman you love. This is how they do it in Italy & other parts of Europe, and it’s a simple, lovely gesture to show your appreciation.
- Write a note of gratitude to a woman you admire. Tell her as specifically as you can about how what she’s doing rocks – not just that it does, but why & how.
- Get yourself on Kiva, Kickstarter, or IndieGoGo and support a woman entrepreneur’s project. Nothing makes you feel more amazing than helping make someone else’s dream a reality.
- Give to a local women’s charity. Yes, Planned Parenthood needs your support, but consider donating or volunteering in support of your local women’s shelter, drop-in centre or community health clinic. These are places where even small gestures, like dropping off a couple dozen muffins, can light up the whole place.
- Do something nice for yourself. You work damned hard the rest of the year. This is your day to treat yourself with the love and compassion you extend to others.
- Visit narrowthegapp.com, get outraged, then do something about it. It’s infuriating that the wage gap is simply not narrowing at the rate we need it to. Gina Trapani’s latest piece of awesome will help you take concrete action.
- Bask in the creativity and genius of women artists. Poets like Audre Lorde, Sharon Olds, and Margaret Atwood; musicians; filmmakers; visual artists; and photographers inspire me every day.
- Watch a woman give a TED talk, and then do what you can to get more women speakers at conferences in your field.
OK, what else? How do you celebrate International Women’s Day?
5 responses so far ↓
1 Kara // Mar 8, 2012 at 11:35 am
Thanks for the great post. Happy International Women’s Day.
I really like your idea of the note of gratitude, and I’m going to follow up on that, as well as basking in the glow of womanly brilliance (including your own!).
Here’s a small note to the two of you for starters….I think both of you are wonderful, and I greatly admire both of you, and think what are do is fantastic. Here’s my kudos to both of you, who I consider great women in their own right. :)
Lots of love,
Kara
2 Lauren // Mar 8, 2012 at 1:23 pm
Aww, thanks Kara!
3 A Few Ways to Celebrate International Women’s Day // Mar 9, 2012 at 10:35 am
[…] March 8th, 2012 by Lauren · 2 Comments […]
4 Rowena // Apr 17, 2012 at 7:10 pm
These are lovely ideas. As women we need to take good care of ourselves and of each other.
I believe in doing somethng nice for myself everyday. It might mean a nice cup of tea, a hot bath or going and sitting at a coffee shop with a book. Does not need to be long for any of these ideas to work wonders in restoring your energy.
5 Media Training Worldwide // Jul 26, 2012 at 9:05 am
I couldn’t agree more! Give to good causes peeps!