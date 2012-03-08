The Boss of You

As we’ve blogged about in the past, one of the first traditions we instituted when we started Raised Eyebrow was honouring International Women’s Day, March 8, as a statutory holiday. It felt consistent with our feminist principles as well as just a fun thing to do (hello, mid-week day off in March!). Over the years, we’ve celebrated in all kinds of ways – including simply putting our feet up and taking a rest. But as we in North America don’t have much in the way of established International Women’s Day traditions, I sometimes find myself wondering how to celebrate it. In case you’re in the same boat, here are a few ideas.

Of course, this list is skewed entirely towards the things that are top of mind for me & that I’m particularly passionate about these days. I’d love you to share your suggestions in the comments.

OK, what else? How do you celebrate International Women’s Day?