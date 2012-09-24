The Boss of You

I’m posting an Excel Document here for attendees of the September 22nd, 2012 School House Craft workshop I gave. It will make the most sense to those folks — who have already had a walk through of it, but if anyone else is interested in downloading it by all means, go for it.

A few notes:

There are two sheets in this document. The first is for Service Based Businesses and the second for Product. There’s no real difference there except for the types of sample expenses and income.

A reminder that a 15% of expenses target for profit for the year is a guideline, but not a hard and fast rule. You can set your profit goals higher or lower, as you see fit.

Taxes are not covered in this document.

All the expense and income suggestions are just that, suggestions. If you don’t need to pay for “printing” or “hosting” or anything like that for your business, you can ignore those line items. And if you need to add in new expenses, by all means do!

If anyone from the workshop has questions, I’d be happy to answer them. Just ask away in the comments.

Sample Budget From Schoohouse Craft

I also promised I’d link to the Sample Holiday Budget we produced for Etsy a few seasons ago, you can grab that here.